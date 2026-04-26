Jake Guentzel News: Pair of points in Game 4 win

Guentzel scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

The tally got the Lightning on the board late in the second period, and it was Guentzel's first goal this postseason. He has seven points, 10 shots on net, three hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over four playoff contests this year. In previous postseason campaigns, he amassed 41 goals and 32 assists across 74 outings, including 13 goals and 21 points over 25 games when the won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017.