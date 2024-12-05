Jake Guentzel News: Playing Thursday

Guentzel (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Thursday versus San Jose, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

There was some concern Tuesday as Guentzel left practice early, but there is nothing to worry about, as the talented winger will start on the top line alongside Brayden Point. Guentzel has 10 goals and 22 points across 23 appearances this season, including three goals and two assists on the power play.