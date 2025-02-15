Jake Guentzel News: Pots two goals against Canada
Guentzel scored two goals in Team USA's 3-1 win Saturday over Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.
Guentzel's first goal came on a low shot from the left circle at the midway point of the first period that went under Jordan Binnington's pad. It was a soft goal for the Canadian netminder to allow, and it tied the game at 1-1. Guentzel's second goal was an empty-netter. The winger was named the Player of the Game for his performance, and he now has three goals in two games in the tournament.
