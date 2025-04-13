Jake Guentzel News: Reaches 40-goal mark

Guentzel scored two goals, including one on the power play, on four shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

With the two-goal effort, Guentzel reached the 40-goal mark for the third time in his career. He hadn't potted a goal in his last four outings prior to Sunday. The 30-year-old winger is at 79 points, including 28 on the power play, while adding 214 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 78 appearances. He'll have up to two more chances to secure the second 80-point campaign of his career.