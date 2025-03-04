Jake Guentzel News: Registers assist Monday

Guentzel tallied an assist and took two shots on target in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Guentzel cashed in a secondary helper on Brayden Point's goal in the third period. The 30-year-old Guentzel has 30 assists, 57 points and 153 shots on net in 59 appearances this season. His point total is tied for 33rd in the league and is fourth on the Lightning. With five points in his last six contests, he'll likely be a steady contributor offensively for the rest of the season while skating on Tampa Bay's top line and power-play unit. He is near the pace needed to reach his point total of 77 from a season ago, which was the second-highest mark of his career. He is a must start in all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.