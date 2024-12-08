Jake Guentzel News: Scores on man advantage in victory

Guentzel scored his fifth power-play goal of the season Sunday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver.

Guentzel's marker on the man advantage at 16:04 of the third period gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead. It was the 30-year-old's third consecutive game with a goal, and he's registered at least one point in five of his last six games. Guentzel is producing at a point-per-game pace in his first season with the Bolts, and he's tied for fourth on the team in scoring with 12 goals and 25 points.