Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Scores on man advantage in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 11:13pm

Guentzel scored his fifth power-play goal of the season Sunday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver.

Guentzel's marker on the man advantage at 16:04 of the third period gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead. It was the 30-year-old's third consecutive game with a goal, and he's registered at least one point in five of his last six games. Guentzel is producing at a point-per-game pace in his first season with the Bolts, and he's tied for fourth on the team in scoring with 12 goals and 25 points.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
