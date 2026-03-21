Jake Guentzel News: Scores on power play in win

Guentzel scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Guentzel has five goals and four assists over 10 outings in March. The 31-year-old winger gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 12:13 of the second period. For the season, he's up to 31 goal, 72 points (27 on the power play), 180 shots on net, 51 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 68 appearances. Guentzel has done fine anywhere in the top six this season and remains a steady scorer for fantasy purposes.