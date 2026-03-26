Jake Guentzel News: Sets career mark on power play

Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle on Thursday.

Guentzel took a stretch pass from Darren Raddysh and went high over Philipp Grubauer's glove on a breakaway. He has four points (two goals, two assists; six shots) in his last two games. Guentzel has 33 goals, 43 assists and 188 shots in 71 games this season. His assist came on the power play where he has tallied 29 points. That's a new career mark.