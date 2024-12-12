Fantasy Hockey
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Sixth career hat trick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Guentzel scored three times on four shots in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Guentzel gave the Lightning their first lead in the second period and then added two more tallies in the third, including one on the power play. This was the sixth hat trick of Guentzel's career and his first for a team that isn't the Penguins. The winger is up to 16 goals, 13 assists, eight power-play points, 76 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 27 appearances this season.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
