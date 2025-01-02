Jake Guentzel News: Slated to play

Guentzel (upper body) was on the ice for warmups and is expected to play Thursday versus the Sharks, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

Guentzel missed one game with the injury, but a longer break in the schedule due to traveling to California appears to have helped him get back in action quicker. Look for Guentzel to take his usual spot on the first line and top power-play unit. Cam Atkinson is set to be scratched to make room in the lineup.