Jake Guentzel News: Tallies with man advantage

Guentzel scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Guentzel has three goals and five points over his last three contests. His tally Friday was just his second power-play point, both of which are goals, this season. He's up to five tallies, seven helpers, 34 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 11 games. Guentzel is locked in on the top line and should continue to hover around a point-per-game pace.