Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Three-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Guentzel scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.

It was a breakaway snipe late in the third period to seal the win 4-2. Guentzel has scored in three consecutive games (three goals, two assists), and he has a goal in five of his last six contests. The goal was his 34th this season (77 points in 72 games).

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Guentzel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Guentzel See More
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
NHL
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
Author Image
Corey Abbott
5 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
19 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
23 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
45 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
49 days ago