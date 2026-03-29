Jake Guentzel News: Three-point performance Sunday
Guentzel recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Guentzel scored Tampa Bay's first goal with a wrister at the 13:32 mark of the second period, but he also assisted on the subsequent goals scored by Brandon Hagel and Corey Perry. Guentzel has found the back of the net in four games in a row and six of his last seven, and he's up to 35 goals and 45 assists in 72 games. This is just the third season in his career that he has reached the 80-point threshold, and he looks within reach of setting a new career-best mark in points. His current career high is 84 points, established in 76 regular-season games with the Penguins in 2021-22.
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