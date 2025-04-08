Fantasy Hockey
Jake Guentzel News: Three PP helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Guentzel notched three power-play assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

The Lightning's top power-play unit dominated the game, as Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also had three-point performances with the man advantage. Guentzel has delivered five multi-point efforts in the last nine games as he closes in on a couple of personal milestones -- the 30-year-old winger needs two more tallies for his third career 40-goal campaign, and three more points to reach 80 for the second time.

