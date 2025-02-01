Fantasy Hockey
Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Top-10 NHL sniper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Guentzel scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

It was his 26th goal of the season, which puts him into a tie with Mikko Rantanen for eighth in the NHL. Guentzel is on pace for his third 40-goal season, but his 19.4 shooting percentage is well above his 15.6 average. There may be some minor regression over the final 30 games, but we don't think he's going to slump dramatically.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
