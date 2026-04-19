Jake Guentzel News: Trio of helpers in Game 1 loss
Guentzel set up all of Tampa Bay's goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.
Two came on the power play. But for all of his offense, Guentzel was in the box for the winning goal after he took a high-sticking minor with 21 seconds left in regulation. He is looking to earn his second Stanley Cup ring. His first came in 2016-17 with Pittsburgh. Guentzel took a three-game, five-point scoring streak (four assists; seven shots) into Game 1.
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