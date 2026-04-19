Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Trio of helpers in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Guentzel set up all of Tampa Bay's goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.

Two came on the power play. But for all of his offense, Guentzel was in the box for the winning goal after he took a high-sticking minor with 21 seconds left in regulation. He is looking to earn his second Stanley Cup ring. His first came in 2016-17 with Pittsburgh. Guentzel took a three-game, five-point scoring streak (four assists; seven shots) into Game 1.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
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