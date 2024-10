Guentzel set up two goals Monday in a 3-2 overtime win over Nashville.

The points ended a short two-game drought. Guentzel has nine points, including seven helpers, and 29 shots in nine games. His shooting percentage is a queasy 6.9, which is well below his career mark of 15.0. What does that mean? Well, things tend to trend toward the mean, so expect Guentzel to start scoring goals in bunches.