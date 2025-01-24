Jake Guentzel News: Two points in comeback win

Guentzel scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Guentzel tied the game in the final minute of the third period and helped out on Nikita Kucherov's game-winner in overtime. Both of Guentzel's points came on the power play. The winger has four goals and five assists over his last seven outings, with five of those nine points coming on the power play. He's up to 25 goals, 24 helpers, 17 power-play points, 122 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 46 appearances.