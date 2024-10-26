Jake Leschyshyn News: Recalled from AHL Hartford

Leschyshyn was called up from AHL Hartford on Saturday.

The Rangers had only 12 healthy forwards before recalling Leschyshyn. In his lone NHL outing last season, he logged 6:28 of ice time against St. Louis on Jan. 11. Leschyshyn has two goals and four assists in 77 NHL regular-season appearances, with all his points occurring in the 2021-22 campaign for Vegas. He will likely be a healthy scratch against the Ducks on Saturday, barring an undisclosed injury or absence elsewhere in the New York lineup.