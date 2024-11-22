Jake Leschyshyn News: Sent to AHL
Leschyshyn was assigned to AHL Hartford on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Leschyshyn was called up by the Rangers last Saturday, but he didn't appear in any games for the NHL club during his time with the team. He's recorded a goal and four points over 13 AHL appearances to begin the year, and he should see more consistent opportunities to play now that he's heading back to Hartford.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now