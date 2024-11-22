Fantasy Hockey
Jake Leschyshyn headshot

Jake Leschyshyn News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Leschyshyn was assigned to AHL Hartford on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Leschyshyn was called up by the Rangers last Saturday, but he didn't appear in any games for the NHL club during his time with the team. He's recorded a goal and four points over 13 AHL appearances to begin the year, and he should see more consistent opportunities to play now that he's heading back to Hartford.

Jake Leschyshyn
New York Rangers
