Jake Livingstone News: Ascends to NHL
Livingstone was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Livingstone has played in five NHL games, all during the 2022-23 campaign. He has spent this season with Milwaukee, where the defenseman had five goals and nine point over 40 games before his recall. Adam Wilsby is still day-to-day with an upper-body injury, leaving the Predators with just six healthy blueliners before Livingstone's recall.
