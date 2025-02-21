Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Livingstone headshot

Jake Livingstone News: Ascends to NHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Livingstone was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

Livingstone has played in five NHL games, all during the 2022-23 campaign. He has spent this season with Milwaukee, where the defenseman had five goals and nine point over 40 games before his recall. Adam Wilsby is still day-to-day with an upper-body injury, leaving the Predators with just six healthy blueliners before Livingstone's recall.

Jake Livingstone
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now