Jake Lucchini headshot

Jake Lucchini News: Called up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 8:30am

Lucchini was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

It'll be Lucchini's first stint in the NHL with the Preds after he appeared in 40 games with Minnesota last year, logging two goals and five points. The 29-year-old could slot into Nashville's bottom-six Saturday with Gustav Nyquist serving as a healthy scratch due to trade speculation.

Jake Lucchini
Nashville Predators
