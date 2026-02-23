Jake Lucchini headshot

Jake Lucchini News: Inks one-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Lucchini agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract extension with Nashville on Monday.

Lucchini is having a great season with AHL Milwaukee, racking up 13 goals and 25 helpers in 48 games this year. Given his offensive upside, the Michigan Tech product could see some minutes at the NHL level before the end of the 2025-26 campaign and could be in the mix for an Opening Night roster spot next year.

Jake Lucchini
Nashville Predators
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Lucchini
