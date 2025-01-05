Fantasy Hockey
Jake McCabe headshot

Jake McCabe Injury: Injured against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

McCabe (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Flyers.

McCabe logged seven PIM and one hit in 7:12 of ice time before exiting Sunday's contest. The left-shot blueliner appeared to have suffered an injury after fighting Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway late in the first period. McCabe should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's rematch against the Flyers.

Jake McCabe
Toronto Maple Leafs
