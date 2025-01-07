Jake McCabe Injury: No timeline for return

McCabe (upper body) doesn't have a timetable for his return to the lineup, Evan Doerfler of The Hockey New reports Tuesday.

McCabe moved to injured reserve Monday after being hurt in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia. The Maple Leafs expect to know more about the 31-year-old defender's status once he resumes skating. He has produced 10 assists, 11 points, 37 shots on goal, 68 blocked shots and 72 hits through 36 appearances this season. Conor Timmins will replace McCabe in Tuesday's rematch with the Flyers.