Jake McCabe Injury: Not playing Friday

McCabe (upper body) will not be in the lineup Friday against Washington, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Coach Craig Berube said Thursday that McCabe is feeling better, but will sit another game out. He has missed the last two games. McCabe has five assists, 52 hits and 46 blocked shots in 23 appearances this season. He was without a point in 11 straight games before his injury. He could return as early as Saturday in Pittsburgh.