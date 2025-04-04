Jake McCabe Injury: Not playing Saturday

McCabe (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus Columbus, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

McCabe was injured Wednesday against Florida late in the final period and did not return. The blueliner has two goals, 21 assists, 118 hits and 135 blocked shots over 66 games this season. Philippe Myers, who has been a healthy scratch in his last 11 games, is expected to replace McCabe in the lineup, partnering with Simon Benoit on the third pairing.