Jake McCabe Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

McCabe (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Red Wings, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Although McCabe will miss a seventh consecutive game to close out the regular season, head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that he's "very confident" that the 31-year-old defenseman will be available for Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' first-round playoff series. McCabe made 66 appearances during the regular season, racking up two goals, 21 assists, 135 blocked shots, 118 hits and 40 PIM while averaging 21:31 of ice time.