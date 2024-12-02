Jake McCabe Injury: Won't play Monday

McCabe (upper body) won't play Monday against Chicago, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

McCabe didn't participate in the morning skate and will sit out at least one game as a precaution. He left Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay in the second period after being struck by the puck in the side of his head. McCabe has generated five assists, 20 shots on goal, 46 blocked shots and 52 hits in 23 appearances this season. Philippe Myers will play against the Blackhawks due to McCabe's absence.