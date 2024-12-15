Jake McCabe News: Contributes helper in loss

McCabe notched an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

McCabe has a helper in each of the last two games since he returned from missing five contests due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old blueliner was mired in an 11-game drought prior to the injury. He's now at seven helpers, 23 shots on net, 54 hits, 51 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 25 appearances. McCabe is worth a look in formats that reward physical play -- he's locked in as a top-four option on the Maple Leafs' blue line.