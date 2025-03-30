Jake McCabe News: Earns shorthanded helper

McCabe logged a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

McCabe set up Auston Matthews' game-tying tally 55 seconds into the third period. With five assists over his last five games, McCabe has chipped in more than his usual share of offense. The 31-year-old defenseman is enjoying a solid campaign with 22 points, 112 hits, 131 blocked shots, 73 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-23 rating over 64 appearances. He has exceeded the 20-point mark in four straight seasons while adding ample physicality.