Jake McCabe News: First defender to score in 16 games

McCabe scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-4 win over Boston.

McCabe shot over Jeremy Swayman's blocker from the left hashmarks early in the first period. It was his first goal of the season (11 points; 35 games), and the first goal from a Leafs defenseman since Chris Tanev lit the lamp on Nov. 30. That's a 16-game drought. McCabe isn't an offensive defender, but he does have 71 hits and 68 blocked shots. Still, his hit total is well off his massive 219 last season, so don't expect a return to that level this year.