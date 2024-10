McCabe signed a five-year, $22.55 million contract with Toronto on Monday.

McCabe is playing the final season of his four-year, $16 million deal. He has generated three assists, seven shots on goal, 17 blocked shots and 19 hits in nine outings this campaign. The 31-year-old blueliner produced personal bests during the 2023-24 regular season with eight goals, 28 points and 219 hits across 73 appearances.