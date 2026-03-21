Jake McCabe News: Logs assist Friday
McCabe notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
McCabe has three helpers, 15 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 13 hits and 13 PIM over 13 contests since the Olympic break. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to fill a top-four role and has some multi-category upside in deeper fantasy formats. For the season, he's at 21 points, 65 shots on net, 92 hits, 166 blocks, 44 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 68 outings.
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