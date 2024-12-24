Fantasy Hockey
Jake McCabe headshot

Jake McCabe News: Nabs assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

McCabe notched an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

McCabe has a helper in consecutive contests, and he's earned four assists over his last seven outings. The defenseman is known for his physicality, but he can chip in some supporting offense every now and then. For the season, he has nine assists, 30 shots on net, 23 PIM, 61 hits and 59 blocked shots through 30 appearances.

Jake McCabe
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
