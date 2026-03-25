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Jake McCabe News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

McCabe scored a goal, blocked four shots, doled out two hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

McCabe took advantage of a second chance, capitalizing after a loose puck popped out of a net-front scramble in the first period. The 32-year-old defenseman has three points over his last four contests, though he still earns his money in the defensive zone. He's put up four goals, 23 points, 66 shots on net, 173 blocked shots, 95 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 71 appearances this season.

Jake McCabe
Toronto Maple Leafs
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