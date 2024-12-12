Jake McCabe News: Playing versus Ducks

McCabe (upper body) will be in the lineup against Anaheim on Thursday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

McCabe will be back in the lineup after missing the previous five games due to his upper-body injury. Prior to his absence, the blueliner was stuck in an 11-game pointless streak dating back to Nov. 2 versus St. Louis. After scoring eight goals over 73 regular-season games last year, the Wisconsin native has yet to find the back of the net this year.