Jake McCabe News: Produces helper in win

McCabe notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

McCabe set up Matthew Knies on an insurance tally in the second period. The helper was McCabe's first point since Jan. 16, when he had two assists against the Devils. The 31-year-old blueliner plays a physical role in the Maple Leafs' top four, so producing offense is secondary. He's at 14 points, 52 shots on net, 91 hits, 91 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 45 contests.