Jake McCabe headshot

Jake McCabe News: Returning against Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

McCabe (upper body) will be in the lineup versus New Jersey on Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

McCabe will return following a four-game stint on injured reserve due to his upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was offering decent offensive production with six points in his prior 13 outings -- far better than his 11-game pointless streak in November. With McCabe back in the lineup, Simon Benoit figures to be relegated to a spot in the press box.

Jake McCabe
Toronto Maple Leafs
