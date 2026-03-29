Jake McCabe News: Scores lone goal in loss
McCabe scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.
McCabe has scored in consecutive games and has four points over his last five outings. The 32-year-old blueliner continues to be reliable in a top-four role for the Maple Leafs. He's up to five goals, 24 points, 70 shots on net, 96 hits, 174 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 72 appearances this season.
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