Jake Middleton headshot

Jake Middleton Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Head coach John Hynes said Monday that Middleton's (hand) return to game action is "imminent," Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Middleton has been on long-term injured reserve since mid-December due to a hand injury, but he's close to returning to game action. Whether the 29-year-old will be available for Tuesday's home matchup against the Blues remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising to at least see him back in action sometime in the first half of January.

Jake Middleton
Minnesota Wild
