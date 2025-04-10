Jake Middleton Injury: Slated to travel with team

Middleton (upper body) will travel with the Wild ahead of their two-game road trip that begins Friday in Calgary, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has missed the last two games due to an upper-body injury, but he's day-to-day with just three games remaining on Minnesota's regular-season schedule. It seems possible that he'll be available for at least one of the team's upcoming road games. Over 66 appearances this season, he's recorded eight goals, 12 assists, 155 blocked shots and 98 hits while averaging 21:56 of ice time.