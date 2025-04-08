Jake Middleton Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Middleton (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against San Jose, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Middleton will miss his second straight out but remains day-to-day ahead of Minnesota's final three games of the 2024-25 regular season. He has registered eight goals, 20 points, 95 shots on net, 155 blocked shots and 98 hits across 66 appearances this season. Declan Chisholm will remain in the lineup until Middleton returns.