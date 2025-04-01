Fantasy Hockey
Jake Middleton News: Chips in assist Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Middleton supplied an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Devils.

Middleton was limited to two points (one goal, one assist) over 15 games in March. His slowdown on offense late in the season didn't stop him from reaching the 20-point mark -- that's where he's at through 64 appearances, but he likely won't match last year's 25-point total. Middleton has added 94 shots on net, 94 hits, 151 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 2024-25.

