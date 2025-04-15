Jake Middleton News: Earns helper in return

Middleton notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Middleton missed four games due to an upper-body injury sustained April 4 versus the Islanders. He logged 18:18 of ice time in his return, playing on the second pairing. The 29-year-old will likely see heavy minutes as a top-four blueliner in the playoffs. He ends the regular season with 21 points, 97 shots, 157 blocks, 99 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 67 appearances.