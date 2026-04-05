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Jake Middleton News: Ends slump with goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Middleton scored a goal, blocked two shots and added 10 PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Middleton had gone 16 games without a point prior to that third-period insurance tally. The 30-year-old continues to see steady bottom-four minutes, providing physicality rather than offense for a Wild blue line that has plenty of the latter from other players. Middleton is at 15 points, 58 shots on net, 82 hits, 74 PIM and 105 blocked shots across 69 appearances this season.

Jake Middleton
Minnesota Wild
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