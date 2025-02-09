Jake Middleton News: Pockets helper Saturday

Middleton notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Middleton set up a Yakov Trenin tally late in the second period that ended up being the game-winner. The helper ended Middleton's eight-game slump, a span in which he went minus-1 with 19 blocked shots and nine hits. The 29-year-old is up to 18 points through 45 outings this season, giving him a chance to surpass the 25-point career year he had in 2023-24. He's added 65 shots on net, 66 hits, 113 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-16 rating in 2024-25 while filling a top-four role.