Jake Middleton News: Ready to rock

Middleton (upper body) will play against Anaheim on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Middleton will return from a four-game absence as the Wild seek to secure a playoff berth. He has generated eight goals, 20 points, 95 shots on net, 155 blocked shots and 98 hits across 66 appearances this season. With Middleton and Jared Spurgeon (neck) ready to return, Declan Chisholm and Zeev Buium will be healthy scratches versus the Ducks.