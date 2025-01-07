Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Middleton headshot

Jake Middleton News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Middleton (hand) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton will return to the lineup against St. Louis on Tuesday after missing the last 11 games. He has accounted for five goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and 42 hits in 29 appearances this season. Middleton will replace Travis Dermott in Tuesday's lineup.

Jake Middleton
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now