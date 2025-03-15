Jake Middleton News: Snaps drought with goal

Middleton scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

Middleton was in the right place at the right time, picking up the puck after some miscommunication by the Blues in their own zone. He fired home the Wild's lone goal of the game at 12:47 of the second period. Middleton ended his 10-game point drought and is now at a career-high eight goals while adding 11 assists, 85 shots on net, 80 hits, 139 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 56 appearances. He'll continue to see heavy defensive minutes while Jonas Brodin (lower body) is sidelined.